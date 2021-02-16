Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,356 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 2.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.13% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $96,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,077,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.54. 9,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,745. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

