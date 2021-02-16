Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,844 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for about 1.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.15% of Workday worth $87,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.61.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.64. 20,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $282.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.