Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,008 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 2.1% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.20% of Dollar General worth $101,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after acquiring an additional 609,041 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 85.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after acquiring an additional 502,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after acquiring an additional 173,151 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.92.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $199.32. The company had a trading volume of 31,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average of $207.36.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.