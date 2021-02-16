Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,655 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $118,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 204,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $241.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

