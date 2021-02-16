Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 4,394 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,673,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.14% of The TJX Companies worth $114,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $918,134,000 after buying an additional 1,360,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 48,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,542. The company has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.