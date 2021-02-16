Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 709 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.21% of TransDigm Group worth $69,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE TDG traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $577.21. 769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,338. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $589.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $660.02.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.
In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 400 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $240,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,066 shares of company stock worth $50,843,847. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
