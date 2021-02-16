Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 709 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.21% of TransDigm Group worth $69,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE TDG traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $577.21. 769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,338. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $589.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $660.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 400 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $240,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,066 shares of company stock worth $50,843,847. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.