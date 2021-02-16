Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 776 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.11% of Ecolab worth $66,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Ecolab by 0.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $6.27 on Tuesday, hitting $213.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.63 and its 200-day moving average is $206.99. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of -59.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

