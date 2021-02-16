BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 157,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,340,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

LUMN opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

