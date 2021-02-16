BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROL. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

