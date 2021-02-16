BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

