BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DBX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 129.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $36,199.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,911 shares of company stock worth $752,424. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

