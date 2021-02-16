BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,520 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of VER opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

