BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 204,000 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 204,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in RealPage were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Shares of RP opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average of $68.71. RealPage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,149,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

