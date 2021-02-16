BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $1.38 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,665,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 206,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,999,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $202.94 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $208.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.52 and its 200-day moving average is $113.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

