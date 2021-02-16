Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions also reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.24. 709,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,298. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

