Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Post $0.69 EPS

Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

ACHC opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.64. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 163,993 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $136,041,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 2,016,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,446,000 after purchasing an additional 70,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after purchasing an additional 896,015 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

