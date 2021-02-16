Brokerages Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.63. Belden reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

NYSE:BDC opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. Belden has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $54.80.

In other news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,498,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,472,000 after acquiring an additional 566,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,068,000 after acquiring an additional 134,969 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70,571 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

