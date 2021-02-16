Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.60. CarMax posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upped their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

In other CarMax news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.45. 37,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,907. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $128.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

