Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Earnings of -$3.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report earnings per share of ($3.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.60). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($10.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.05) to ($7.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $792.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 49,058 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 373,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

