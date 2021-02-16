Brokerages Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.60. Exxon Mobil posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $61.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

