Brokerages Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to announce $91.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.80 million and the lowest is $85.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $45.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $357.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.10 million to $361.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $397.61 million, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $414.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $215,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 522.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

