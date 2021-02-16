Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMP. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $60.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

