Brokerages Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Nordson reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $188.27 on Tuesday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth about $126,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Nordson by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

