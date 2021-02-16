Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Announce $1.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to announce earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $8.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,548 shares of company stock worth $3,660,601. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Northern Trust by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,600. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $104.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.