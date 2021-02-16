Brokerages Anticipate Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.96 Million

Analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to post $143.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.60 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $144.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $570.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.03 million to $572.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $570.19 million, with estimates ranging from $566.19 million to $574.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

NYSE:TGP opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 55.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 419.3% during the third quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 314,482 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,411,000. NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 235,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 195,826 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

