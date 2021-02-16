Brokerages Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to Post $2.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post $2.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32. Arista Networks posted earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $722,438.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $563,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $451,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,761 shares in the company, valued at $773,218.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 273,186 shares of company stock valued at $77,732,039 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $323.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.52. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $324.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

