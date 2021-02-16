Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Announce $1.91 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.06. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist increased their price target on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $84.08. 135,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average of $64.78. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 79,684 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

