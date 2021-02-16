Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Foot Locker reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 594,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $22,349,190.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $51.88. 107,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.