Brokerages Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will report $27.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.55 million and the lowest is $27.10 million. IntriCon reported sales of $27.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year sales of $99.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $100.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $117.57 million, with estimates ranging from $113.60 million to $121.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IntriCon.

Get IntriCon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

IIN stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $194.78 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 7,500 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $126,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IntriCon by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IntriCon by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in IntriCon by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in IntriCon by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 541,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 63,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.