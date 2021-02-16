Brokerages Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $8.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.14 billion to $10.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.71. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $414.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

