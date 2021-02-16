Brokerages Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Analysts forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Kellogg reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,173,396 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 170.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Kellogg by 33.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 19.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.85. The stock had a trading volume of 156,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,528. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

