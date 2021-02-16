Brokerages Expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Announce -$0.55 EPS

Analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 242,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.