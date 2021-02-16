Brokerages Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post $40.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.54 billion. Microsoft posted sales of $35.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $163.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.11 billion to $165.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $168.71 billion to $185.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.63.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,441 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.1% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 84,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.7% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 4,899 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.76 and a 200 day moving average of $216.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $245.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

