Brokerages Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Earnings of -$2.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.74). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($9.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.75) to ($8.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to $8.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $15,280,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 220,127 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,967,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 145.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 179,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,604,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $86.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.