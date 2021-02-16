Brokerages Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.11). The Children’s Place posted earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 112.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.32. The company had a trading volume of 881,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,090. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $79.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

