Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

TSE:BAM.A traded up C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$55.45. 1,646,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.68. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of C$31.35 and a 12 month high of C$60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.