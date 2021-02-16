Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) PT Raised to C$65.00

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:BAM.A traded up C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.68. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of C$31.35 and a 1-year high of C$60.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

