Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,689 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $43,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

