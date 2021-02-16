Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.00

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.00 and last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 2498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens raised Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 27.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 58.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.