Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.72-1.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.207-2.246 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.04.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

