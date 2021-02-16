Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.72-1.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.207-2.246 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.
NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.92.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.04.
About Bruker
Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.