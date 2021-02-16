Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Christopher F. Dekker Sells 3,500 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on BC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 171.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 27.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,327,000 after buying an additional 401,779 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $30,554,000. AJO LP raised its position in Brunswick by 41.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 784,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after acquiring an additional 228,341 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $16,315,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

