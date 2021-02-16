BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Price Down 6.5%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 2,597,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,310,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $96.88 million, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,903 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.57% of BSQUARE worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

