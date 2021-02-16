BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VUZI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Vuzix from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,119,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.73 million, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.