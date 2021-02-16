BTIG Research Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $345.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $300.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal stock traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.76. 154,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.93. The company has a market cap of $356.93 billion, a PE ratio of 115.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,524. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

