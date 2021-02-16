BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.44

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 23932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTRS. William Blair started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

BTRS Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides payment cycle management and automated invoice-to-cash solutions for businesses and customers. The company offers Quantum Invoicing, an integrated invoicing solution that automates and accelerates invoice delivery; Quantum Payments, a payment solution that accept payments automatically through different channels; Quantum Cash Application that helps users to make payments automatically; managed eAdoption program; and professional services.

