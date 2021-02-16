BTU Protocol (BTU) 1-Day Volume Reaches $258,824.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001221 BTC on major exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $54.40 million and $258,824.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00816852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00045612 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,400.09 or 0.04847402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00024161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00015466 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

