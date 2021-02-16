Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.63

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.60, with a volume of 822125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.92.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.80 million and a P/E ratio of 1,365.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.88.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

