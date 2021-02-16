Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Trading Up 12.5%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 514,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 152,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

