Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

BURL stock opened at $262.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.19. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $271.74. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.39.

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

