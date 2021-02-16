Burst Trading 50.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Burst has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Burst has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and $21,597.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Burst

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,115,334,122 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.